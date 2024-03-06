Russian court threatens Czech Net4Gas with $122 mln fine over Gazprom lawsuit

MOSCOW, March 6 (Reuters) - A Russian court said on Wednesday Czech natural gas firm Net4Gas (N4G) would have to pay a fine of around 112.96 million euro ($122.7 million) if it continues to pursue a lawsuit against energy major Gazprom GAZP.MM over missed payments, TASS news agency reported.

Last April, Net4Gas, a natural gas transmission system operator, said it would start arbitration proceedings against an unnamed Russian oil major, after a government minister said in January that the Czech company had not received payments from Gazprom.

Russian natural gas supplies to Europe have dwindled to post-Soviet lows after Russia invaded Ukraine in 2022 and as Western governments ratchet up sanctions against Moscow.

The St Petersburg and Leningrad Region Arbitration Court ruled on Wednesday to bar Czech natural gas transmission system operator Net4Gas from continue arbitration against Gazprom in the Czech Republic, court documents showed.

Net4Gas did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

In November, the same court said Poland's Europol Gaz will have to pay a fine of around $1.57 billion fine if it continues to pursue a 6 billion zloty ($1.51 billion) lawsuit against Gazprom in Sweden.

Gazprom had also lodged similar claims with the court against German's Uniper Global Commodities SE and Metha-Methanhandel GmbH, Dutch Gasunie Transport Service, Ukraine's Naftogas and Poland's Orlen.

Last year, Deutsche Bank DBKGn.DE and Commerzbank CBKG.DE won an injunction in London to stop a subsidiary of Gazprom from suing them in Russia over an aborted gas project.

($1 = 0.9204 euros)

($1 = 3.9641 zlotys)

(Reporting by Vladimir Soldatkin; editing by Miral Fahmy)

