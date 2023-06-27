Russian court slaps additional $47 mln fine on Google owner Alphabet

June 27 (Reuters) - A Russian court has fined Alphabet Inc GOOGL.O, the company behind Google, over 4 billion roubles ($47 million) for failing to pay an earlier fine, Russia's anti-monopoly watchdog said on Tuesday.
The previous fine of over 2 billion roubles was for blocking some YouTube channels.
($1 = 85.0250 roubles)
Russian court upholds $33 mln fine against Google
