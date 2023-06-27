News & Insights

Russian court slaps additional $47 mln fine on Google owner Alphabet

Credit: REUTERS/ANDREW KELLY

June 27, 2023 — 06:59 am EDT

Written by Reuters for Reuters ->

June 27 (Reuters) - A Russian court has fined Alphabet Inc GOOGL.O, the company behind Google, over 4 billion roubles ($47 million) for failing to pay an earlier fine, Russia's anti-monopoly watchdog said on Tuesday.

The previous fine of over 2 billion roubles was for blocking some YouTube channels.

($1 = 85.0250 roubles)

Russian court upholds $33 mln fine against Google

(Reporting by Reuters; Editing by Kevin Liffey)

Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world's largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day.
