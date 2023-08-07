News & Insights

US Markets
GS

Russian court sequesters Goldman Sachs stake in Detskiy Mir

Credit: REUTERS/ANDREW KELLY

August 07, 2023 — 09:22 am EDT

Written by Reuters for Reuters ->

Updates with Goldman Sachs declining to comment, final paragraph

Aug 7 (Reuters) - A Moscow court on Monday sequestered Goldman Sachs GS.N assets in Russia including its 5% stake in Russia's largest toy retailer, Detsky Mir DSKY.MM, at the request of the Otkrytie bank OPENI.MM, which says Goldman Sachs owes it 615 million roubles ($6.45 million), court documents showed.

Otkrytie OPNR.MM has said Goldman Sachs cited sanctions introduced by the United States and Britain over Moscow's war in Ukraine in failing to settle the debt.

A hearing in that case is scheduled for Sept. 7.

In addition to the Detsky Mir stake, the court's injunction provided for the seizure of all Russian stocks owned by the Goldman Sachs III SICAV fund, as well as the bank's ownership rights to several trademarks, pending resolution of the debt case.

Goldman Sachs declined to comment. ($1 = 95.3250 roubles)

(Reporting by Reuters; Editing by Kevin Liffey)

((olzhas.auyezov@thomsonreuters.com; +7 727 2508 500; Reuters Messaging: olzhas.auyezov.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

US Markets
Reuters
Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.
More articles by this source ->

Stocks mentioned

GS

More Related Articles

Sign up for Smart Investing to get the latest news, strategies and tips to help you invest smarter.