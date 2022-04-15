US Markets
Russian court says Google, Wikipedia face fines over 'fake' content

Credit: REUTERS/Andrew Kelly

April 15 (Reuters) - A Russian court has threatened U.S. Internet giant Google GOOGL.O and Wikipedia owner Wikimedia Foundation with fines for failing to delete what it said was "fake" information about the Ukraine conflict, Interfax news agency reported on Friday.

Russia's communications watchdog said on Thursday that Google would face fines over its failure to delete from video sharing site YouTube content that Moscow considers illegal.

