News & Insights

US Markets

Russian court rejects U.S. reporter Gershkovich's appeal against pre-trial detention

Credit: REUTERS/EVGENIA NOVOZHENINA

June 22, 2023 — 05:51 am EDT

Written by Tatiana Gomozova for Reuters ->

MOSCOW, June 22 (Reuters) - A Russian court on Thursday rejected U.S. reporter Evan Gershkovich's appeal against his pre-trial detention on charges of espionage that he denies, a Reuters reporter at the court said.

Gershkovich, 31, was arrested in March and accused by the FSB security service of collecting military secrets in the Urals city of Yekaterinburg. The United States says he was wrongfully detained and is demanding his release.

(Reporting by Tatiana Gomozova; Writing by Alexander Marrow)

((alexander.marrow@thomsonreuters.com;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

US Markets
Reuters
Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.
More articles by this source ->

More Related Articles

Sign up for Smart Investing to get the latest news, strategies and tips to help you invest smarter.