News & Insights

US Markets
GS

Russian court rejects Goldman request to dismiss Otkritie lawsuit

Credit: REUTERS/David Gray

September 08, 2023 — 04:55 am EDT

Written by Reuters for Reuters ->

Adds details, background from paragraph 2

MOSCOW, Sept 8 (Reuters) - A presiding judge at the Moscow Arbitration Court on Friday rejected a Goldman Sachs GS.N request to dismiss a $6.3 million lawsuit by Russia's Otkritie OPENI.MM, which is owned by state bank VTB VTBR.MM.

A lawyer for Goldman had argued on Thursday that the Moscow court had no jurisdiction and the case should instead be heard in London.

Otkritie says Goldman owes the money in connection with a derivatives agreement.

At Otkritie's request, Goldman's assets in Russia, including its 5% stake in Russia's largest toy retailer, Detsky Mir DSKY.MM, were sequestered last month.

Otkritie says in a filing with the court that Goldman cited sanctions introduced against Moscow by the United States and Britain over Ukraine in failing to settle the debt.

The court said it was setting the hearing in the substantive case for Oct. 5.

Reuters has requested comment from both parties.

(Reporting by Reuters; Editing by Kevin Liffey and Alexander Smith)

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

US Markets
Reuters
Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.
More articles by this source ->

Stocks mentioned

GS

More Related Articles

Sign up for Smart Investing to get the latest news, strategies and tips to help you invest smarter.