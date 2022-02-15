US Markets
Russian court rejects Facebook owner Meta's appeal over $26 mln fine

Alex Marrow Reuters
Credit: REUTERS/DADO RUVIC

MOSCOW, Feb 15 (Reuters) - A Russian court on Tuesday rejected an appeal by Facebook owner Meta Platforms FB.O, saying the company had 60 days to pay a 2 billion rouble ($26 million) fine over its failure to delete content which Russia deems illegal, the court said.

Meta Platforms did not immediately respond to a Reuters request for comment.

($1 = 75.5925 roubles)

(Reporting by Alex Marrow; writing by Olzhas Auyezov; editing by Jason Neely)

