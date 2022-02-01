Russian court refuses to impose interim measures against Samsung in patent lawsuit

Adds comment from Samsung's lawyer in 6th paragraph, SQWIN declines to comment

MOSCOW, Feb 1 (Reuters) - A Russian court has refused to impose interim measures against Samsung Electronics 005930.KS while an intellectual property lawsuit with Switzerland-based company SQWIN SA is ongoing, court documents showed.

SQWIN SA had previously sought a legal ban on Samsung importing and selling 61 models of smartphones in Russia in an intellectual property lawsuit pertaining to its Samsung Pay system. But the ban did not came into effect as Samsung appealed it.

In a ruling dated Jan. 27, first reported by Russian media on Monday, the Moscow Arbitration Court dismissed a claim filed by SQWIN SA asking for the interim measures, which envisage the ban on Samsung's 61 models, to be imposed.

SQWIN SA has claimed that Samsung Pay infringes its electronic payment system patent registered in Russia.

The ruling said SQWIN SA had failed to show that Samsung had acted in bad faith.

A lawyer for Samsung said SQWIN SA had not provided evidence to the court showing it had tried to monetise the invention described in the patent since registering it.

SQWIN SA declined to comment while the case is ongoing

In an October ruling a Russian court listed 61 Samsung models the company was prohibited from importing and selling in Russia, citing the patent numbers.

