Russian court freezes all Volkswagen assets in Russia

Credit: REUTERS/IMELDA MEDINA

March 20, 2023 — 02:57 am EDT

Written by Reuters ->

MOSCOW, March 20 (Reuters) - A Russian court on Monday froze all Volkswagen VOWG_p.DE assets in Russia, court documents seen by Reuters show.

Volkswagen was one of a string of foreign carmakers that suspended operations in Russia after western countries imposed unprecedented sanctions on Moscow over the conflict in Ukraine.

(Reporting by Reuters Editing by David Goodman )

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags
Reuters
Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.
More articles by this source ->

More Related Articles

Sign up for Smart Investing to get the latest news, strategies and tips to help you invest smarter.