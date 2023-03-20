Russian court freezes all Volkswagen assets in Russia

MOSCOW, March 20 (Reuters) - A Russian court on Monday froze all Volkswagen VOWG_p.DE assets in Russia, court documents seen by Reuters show.

Volkswagen was one of a string of foreign carmakers that suspended operations in Russia after western countries imposed unprecedented sanctions on Moscow over the conflict in Ukraine.

(Reporting by Reuters Editing by David Goodman )

