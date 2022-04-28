US Markets
Russian court fines Twitter for not deleting banned content - Ifax

Credit: REUTERS/Dado Ruvic

April 28 (Reuters) - A Russian court has fined social media network Twitter TWTR.N 3 million roubles ($41,000) for not removing banned content from its site, Interfax news agency reported on Thursday.

The fine was imposed after Twitter failed to delete content banned in Russia including posts with instructions on how to make Molotov cocktails, Interfax said, citing the court.

Earlier, Interfax reported that Russia fined U.S. internet giant Google GOOGL.O the same amount for refusing to remove banned content from video-sharing site YouTube.

($1 = 72.7230 roubles)

(Reporting by Reuters)

