Russian court fines Twitter $63,000 over data law -RIA

MOSCOW, Feb 13 (Reuters) - A Russian court on Thursday fined social media company Twitter TWTR.N 4 million roubles ($62,845) for its failure to comply with a Russian data law, the RIA news agency reported.

The Tagansky District Court in Moscow fined Twitter for its refusal to put its server holding data about Russian citizens on Russian territory.

($1 = 63.6485 roubles)

(Reporting by Polina Ivanova; writing by Alexander Marrow; editing by Jason Neely)

((alexander.marrow@thomsonreuters.com; +7 495 775 1242;))

