MOSCOW, Sept 4 (Reuters) - A Russian court on Monday fined Match Group, which operates Tinder, 10 million roubles ($104,000) and streaming service Twitch 13 million roubles ($135,000) for repeated failure to localise data in accordance with Russian law.

($1 = 96.4950 roubles)

(Reporting by Reuters; writing by Felix Light)

