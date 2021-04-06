US Markets
Russian court fines TikTok over failure to delete content -reports

Credit: REUTERS/DADO RUVIC

A Moscow court has fined social media app TikTok 2.6 million roubles ($34,000) over failure to delete content that the court said was related unsanctioned rallies, Russian news agencies reported on Tuesday.

The case follows series of other steps taken by Moscow recently to pressure western internet companies, having punitively slowed down Twitter TWTR.N while also suing Google and Facebook.

($1 = 76.4550 roubles)

(Reporting by Maxim Rodionov Writing by Katya Golubkova Editing by David Goodman )

((ekaterina.golubkova@thomsonreuters.com; +7 495 775 1242;))

