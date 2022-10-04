Russian court fines TikTok $50,000 over refusal to delete LGBT content

Oct 4 (Reuters) - A Russian court on Tuesday fined ByteDance-owned TikTok 3 million roubles ($51,000) over the social media platform's refusal to delete content Russian authorities say violate laws against spreading "LGBT propaganda," The TASS news agency reported.

($1 = 59 roubles)

(Reporting by Reuters, Editing by Louise Heavens)

