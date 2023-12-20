Russian court fines Google $50.8 mln over 'fake' Ukraine information -TASS

Adds detail in paragraphs 3,5-6

MOSCOW, Dec 20 (Reuters) - A Russian court fined Alphabet's Google GOOGL.O on Wednesday 4.6 billion roubles ($50.84 million) for failing to delete so-called "fake" information about the conflict in Ukraine, the TASS news agency reported.

Russia has been at loggerheads with foreign technology companies over content, censorship, data and local representation in a simmering dispute that intensified after Russia invaded Ukraine in February 2022.

Google did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

Russia calls the conflict in Ukraine a "special military operation".

($1 = 90.4825 roubles)

(Reporting by Reuters in Moscow, Alexander Marrow; additional reporting by Filipp Lebedev; editing by Andrew Heavens and Jason Neely)

