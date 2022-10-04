US Markets
AMZN

Russian court fines Amazon's Twitch $68,000 over refusal to delete content

Contributor
Reuters Reuters
Published
Credit: REUTERS/MIKE BLAKE

A Russian court on Tuesday fined streaming service Twitch 4 million roubles ($68,000) for failing to remove an interview with a Ukrainian political figure, the Interfax news agency reported.

MOSCOW, Oct 4 (Reuters) - A Russian court on Tuesday fined streaming service Twitch 4 million roubles ($68,000) for failing to remove an interview with a Ukrainian political figure, the Interfax news agency reported.

Russian authorities said the interview violated Russian laws on the spreading of fake information.

Twitch, which is owned by Amazon AMZN.O, did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

($1 = 59 roubles)

(Reporting by Reuters; editing by Guy Faulconbridge)

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

In This Story

AMZN

Latest Markets Videos

See more videos

Reuters

Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.

Learn More

More from Reuters

Explore US Markets

Explore

Most Popular