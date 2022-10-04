Russian court fines Amazon's Twitch $68,000 over refusal to delete content

MOSCOW, Oct 4 (Reuters) - A Russian court on Tuesday fined streaming service Twitch 4 million roubles ($68,000) for failing to remove an interview with a Ukrainian political figure, the Interfax news agency reported.

Russian authorities said the interview violated Russian laws on the spreading of fake information.

Twitch, which is owned by Amazon AMZN.O, did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

($1 = 59 roubles)

(Reporting by Reuters; editing by Guy Faulconbridge)

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.