Russian court fines Amazon's Twitch $57,000 over Ukraine content

Jan 31 (Reuters) - A Russian court on Tuesday fined streaming service Twitch 4 million roubles ($57,000) for failing to remove what it said were "fakes" about Russia's military campaign in Ukraine, the Interfax news agency reported.

Twitch, which is owned by Amazon AMZN.O, did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

Moscow has long objected to foreign tech platforms' distribution of content that falls foul of its restrictions, with Russian courts regularly imposing penalties.

($1 = 70.3200 roubles)

