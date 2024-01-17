News & Insights

Russian court fines Amazon over 200 mln roubles for not having local branch -Ifax

Credit: REUTERS/PASCAL ROSSIGNOL

January 17, 2024 — 05:02 am EST

MOSCOW, Jan 17 (Reuters) - A Russian court on Wednesday fined U.S. e-commerce giant Amazon more than 200 million roubles ($2.26 million) for not having a local branch in Russia, the Interfax news agency reported.

The fine was reported to have been calculated based on Amazon's turnover.

($1 = 88.4075 roubles)

