Russian court bars sale of Samsung phones over lawsuit -report

MOSCOW, Oct 21 (Reuters) - A Russian court has barred Samsung Electronics from importing and selling 61 models of smartphones in Russia over an intellectual property lawsuit pertaining to its Samsung Pay system, the RIA news agency reported on Thursday.

According to another RIA report, the court ruling has been challenged and has yet to take effect.

The lawsuit filed by a Switzerland-based company claims that Samsung Pay infringes on its electronic payment system patent registered in Russia.

