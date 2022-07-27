Russian consumer prices dipped again before last week's rate cut

This content was produced in Russia where the law restricts coverage of Russian military operations in Ukraine

Adds annual data from economy ministry

MOSCOW, July 27 (Reuters) - Consumer prices in Russia declined 0.08% in the week to July 22 after sliding 0.17% a week earlier, data showed on Wednesday, vindicating the central bank's decision to cut interest rates more sharply than expected last week.

The rouble's strengthening and a drop in consumer demand have helped Russia rein in inflation, which soared to 20-year highs in annual terms after Moscow sent tens of thousands of troops into Ukraine in February.

In a separate set of data, the economy ministry said annual consumer inflation slowed to 15.30% as of July 22, down from 15.39% a week earlier.

The ministry said food products have continued to make a key contribution into slower inflation.

So far this year, consumer prices have risen 11.32% compared with a 4.51% increase in the same period of 2021, data from the Federal Statistics Service Rosstat showed.

Prices on nearly everything, from vegetables and sugar to clothes and smartphones, have risen sharply since Feb. 24.

The central bank, which targets annual inflation at 4%, slashed its key interest rate by 1.5 percentage points to 8% last week in a bigger-than-expected cut and said it would study the need for more cuts as inflation slows and an economic contraction continues for longer than previously thought.

High inflation has been the key concern among Russian households for years as it dents living standards, something that this year will be aggravated by the economic crisis triggered by unprecedented Western sanctions against Russia.

(Reporting by Reuters)

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.