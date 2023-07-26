Russian consumer price rises accelerated as central bank raised rates -Rosstat

July 26 (Reuters) - Russia's consumer prices accelerated in the week that the central bank raised interest rates by a larger-than-expected 100 basis points, data from the state statistics service Rosstat showed on Wednesday.

The Bank of Russia raised the cost of borrowing for the first time in more than a year last week, hiking to 8.5% as the weak rouble added to inflationary pressure from a tight labour market and strong consumer demand.

Weekly consumer prices rose 0.23% in the week to July 24, said Rosstat. Prices have risen 3.39% since the start of the year, Rosstat said, a slower pace than in the same period in 2022, when Russia was gripped by double-digit price rises.

Sugar prices rose 1.2% in that week, while prices for fruit and vegetables were 1.0% higher. Prices for televisions, smartphones, cars and petrol all rose faster in the week to July 24 than in the previous week, the data showed.

President Vladimir Putin on Tuesday said inflation growth was a risk to Russia's social and economic development.

"Yes, it is moderate at the moment, but there are already signs of quickening inflation, including due to Russian manufacturers' supply lagging behind demand," Putin said on state television.

"It is important to maintain our economy's price stability, to ensure a balance between demand and supply."

Russian households regularly cite inflation as their main concern, with many having no savings after a decade of economic crises and rising prices that have dragged down living standards.

Annual inflation has dropped below the central bank's 4% target in recent months due to last year's high base effect, but is now rising again. The central bank raised its year-end inflation forecast to 5.0-6.5% from 4.5-6.5% on Friday.

(Reporting by Darya Korsunskaya and Alexander Marrow; Editing by Jane Merriman)

