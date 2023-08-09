Russian consumer inflation accelerates sharply in July

Adds economy ministry assessment in paragraph 7

Aug 9 (Reuters) - Inflation in Russia accelerated in July, data from the state statistics service Rosstat showed on Wednesday, officially moving back above the central bank's 4% inflation target in annual terms.

The bank hiked its key rate by a larger-than-expected 100 basis points to 8.5% on July 21, after months of increasingly hawkish rhetoric as it held rates steady. Labour shortages and the sharply weakening rouble have raised inflationary pressure.

The bank made an emergency hike to 20% shortly after Russia invaded Ukraine in February 2022.

In July, annual inflation stood at 4.30% year-on-year, in line with analysts polled by Reuters and up from 3.25% a month earlier, the data showed.

On a monthly basis, the consumer price index (CPI) rose 0.63% in July after a 0.37% increase in June, the data showed, coming almost in line with analysts' expectations of a 0.7% increase.

Weekly consumer prices rose 0.01% in the week to Aug. 7, said Rosstat in a separate set of data.

In a different set of data published on Wednesday, the Economy Ministry said inflation was running at 4.43% on an annual basis, up from 4.42% a week ago.

Double-digit annual inflation hit Russia last year soon after it sent its armed forces into Ukraine on Feb. 24, 2022, a move that prompted sweeping Western sanctions.

Annual inflation dropped below the bank's target this year due to that high base effect, but is now clmbing once more.

Russian households regularly cite inflation as a key concern, with many having no savings after a decade of economic crises, while rising prices dragged living standards down across the country.

Rosstat gave the following details:

RUSSIAN CPI

July 23

June 23

July 22

Mth/mth pct change

+0.63

+0.37

-0.39

- food

+0.49

-0.01

-1.53

- non-food

+0.91

+0.42

-0.44

- services

+0.48

+0.83

+1.41

Y/Y pct change

+4.30

+3.25

+15.10

Core CPI y/y pct change

+3.18

+2.44

+18.40

