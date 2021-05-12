Russian compliance with OPEC+ deal was below 100% in April - Novak

Russia did not comply 100% in April with the OPEC+ deal that outlined oil output curbs, but Moscow will strive to stick to the accord, Russian Deputy Prime Minister Alexander Novak was quoted by the Interfax news agency as saying on Wednesday. (Reporting by Vladimir Soldatkin; writing by Tom Balmforth; editing by Louise Heavens) ((Tom.Balmforth@thomsonreuters.com;)) nR4N2K301C

