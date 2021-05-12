Russian compliance with OPEC+ deal was below 100% in April - Novak

MOSCOW, May 12 (Reuters) - Russia did not comply 100% in April with the OPEC+ deal that outlined oil output curbs, but Moscow will strive to stick to the accord, Russian Deputy Prime Minister Alexander Novak was quoted by the Interfax news agency as saying on Wednesday.

(Reporting by Vladimir Soldatkin; writing by Tom Balmforth; editing by Louise Heavens)

((Tom.Balmforth@thomsonreuters.com;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.