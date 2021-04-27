Markets
AAPL

Russian competition watchdog fines Apple $12 mln for 'abusing dominant position'

Contributor
Anton Kolodyazhnyy Reuters
Published
Credit: REUTERS/DADO RUVIC

Russia's Federal Antimonopoly Service said on Tuesday it had fined U.S. tech giant Apple more than $12 million for allegedly abusing its dominant position on the market.

MOSCOW, April 27 (Reuters) - Russia's Federal Antimonopoly Service (FAS) said on Tuesday it had fined U.S. tech giant Apple APPL.O more than $12 million for allegedly abusing its dominant position on the market.

The FAS said Apple's distribution of mobile applications through its iOS operating system had resulted in giving its own products a competitive advantage.

(Reporting by Anton Kolodyazhnyy; Writing by Alexander Marrow; editing by Louise Heavens)

((alexander.marrow@thomsonreuters.com;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

In This Story

AAPL

Other Topics

US Markets

Latest Markets Videos

    See more videos

    Reuters

    Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.

    Learn More

    More from Reuters

    Explore Markets

    Explore

    Most Popular