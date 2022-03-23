US Markets
Russian communications regulator has blocked Google News -Interfax

David Ljunggren Reuters
March 23 (Reuters) - Russia's communications regulator has blocked Alphabet's GOOGL.O Google News, accusing it of allowed access to what it calls fake material about the country's military operation in Ukraine, Interfax news agency said on Wednesday.

The agency did not give details. A new Russian law makes it illegal to report any event that could discredit the Russian military.

