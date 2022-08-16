Russian coal producer SUEK asks bondholders to postpone debt payments

Aug 16 (Reuters) - Russian coal producer SUEK has asked holders of its $500 million 2026 bond to allow it to postpone all interest payments until the bond's final maturity date, it said in a regulatory filing on Tuesday.

SUEK has also asked that noteholders to approve the replacement of the bond's trustee and "discharge the Issuer and the Guarantors from covenants and certain events of defaults."

Bondholders have until September 5 to vote on the proposal with the result of the vote due to be announced on September 7 at 1600 GMT.

The firm said that Western sanctions and Russia's retaliatory capital restrictions were the reason for the debt freeze request.

(Reporting by Anna Pruchnicka; editing by Marc Jones)

((anna.pruchnicka@thomsonreuters.com; +48 58 769 65 14;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.