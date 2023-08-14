Russian central bank: key rate hike possible at next meeting amid rouble slide

Aug 14 (Reuters) - Russia's central bank said on Monday that a key interest rate increase is possible at its next scheduled meeting, Interfax news agency reported, as the rouble slid past 100 per U.S. dollar.

The bank also said it saw no threat to Russia's financial stability from the renewed slide in the rouble, Interfax reported.

(Reporting by Felix Light Editing by Gareth Jones)

