Russian central bank will consider rate cut at next meeting, governor says

By Andrey Ostroukh, Gabrielle Tétrault-Farber and Elena Fabrichnaya

MOSCOW, April 17 (Reuters) - The Russian central bank will consider cutting interest rates next week, Governor Elvira Nabiullina said on Friday, sending the strongest signal yet that the central bank is ready to act since the coronavirus crisis hit Russia.

The Russian central bank had not rushed to loosen monetary policy to support the economy as many other central banks did. Russian authorities feared that a recent drop in the rouble to four-year lows could fan inflation.

But now the economy has been hit by a drop in oil prices and by the coronavirus outbreak, which has prompted a partial lockdown across Russia and curbed business activity. In response, Nabiullina indicated that cost of lending will decline soon.

"The main scenario that we will consider is the possibility of a rate cut," Nabiullina said of the April 24 board meeting.

Speaking at a weekly online briefing about measures to protect financial markets, Nabiullina said the board would also consider the size of its monetary easing.

Nabiullina, hours before a so-called week of silence before the rate-setting meeting, said that a rate increase from the current 6% was unlikely.

"We received a clear signal that the rate will be cut. The only question is whether by 25 or 50 basis points," said Kirill Tremasov, a former economy ministry official and head of investment at Loko-Invest.

VTB Capital said in a note that the central bank would opt for a 50 basis point or even a larger adjustment of the key rate at the meeting next Friday, at which the central bank will also present a new set of economic forecasts.

A rate cut would cushion the economic slowdown. It would also drive yields on Russia's treasury bonds lower and their prices higher, possibly spurring investors to buy the bonds before a rate move.

Russia's dependence on borrowing via OFZ treasury bonds is growing as Moscow needs more funds to fight the coronavirus pandemic and its aftermath.

OFZ bonds are popular among foreign investors for their lucrative yields. Nabiullina said foreigners' share among OFZ bond holders has stabilised recently; they began buying the bonds papers this month after ditching them since late February.

Nabiullina, who will present the central bank's rate decision at 1200 GMT on April 24, also said Russian banks were expected to remain profitable and there was no need to provide extra capital to Russian lenders.

(Additional reporting by Darya Korsunskaya, Andrey Kuzmin and Maria Grabar; writing by Andrey Ostroukh and Maria Kiselyova; editing by Larry King)

((andrey.ostroukh@thomsonreuters.com; +7 495 775 1242;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.