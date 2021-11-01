Russian central bank warns of inflationary risks due to food and oil prices

MOSCOW, Nov 1 (Reuters) - The Russian central bank sees inflationary risks stemming from rising food prices that could keep inflation expectations at an elevated level as well as from high oil prices, the bank said in a report on its monetary policy on Monday.

The central bank, which is expected to raise rates for the seventh time next month as it struggles to rein in high inflation, said growth in investment activity in Russia slowed in the third quarter and is expected to slow further this year.

The bank also lowered its year-end structural liquidity surplus forecast to 0.6-1 trillion roubles ($8.41-14.02 billion) from 0.8-1.4 trillion roubles.

($1 = 71.3244 roubles)

(Reporting by Elena Fabrichnaya and Gabrielle Tétrault-Farber; Writing by Andrey Ostroukh; Editing by Giles Elgood)

((andrey.ostroukh@thomsonreuters.com;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.