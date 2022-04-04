Russian central bank to suspend daily fine-tuning auctions from April 6

The Russian central bank said on Monday it will hold a one-week repo, or repurchase agreement, auction on Tuesday before returning to standard monetary policy instruments from Wednesday.

The central bank said it will not hold "fine-tuning" repo and deposit auctions on a daily basis from April 6 as the situation with liquidity is gradually stabilising.

