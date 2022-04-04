Russian central bank to suspend daily fine-tuning auctions from April 6

April 4 (Reuters) - The Russian central bank said on Monday it will hold a one-week repo, or repurchase agreement, auction on Tuesday before returning to standard monetary policy instruments from Wednesday.

The central bank said it will not hold "fine-tuning" repo and deposit auctions on a daily basis from April 6 as the situation with liquidity is gradually stabilising.

(Reporting by Reuters)

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.