Russian central bank to stop foreign currency purchases as rouble slides

MOSCOW, Aug 9 (Reuters) - Russia's central bank on Wednesday said it would stop carrying out finance ministry foreign currency purchases on the domestic market from Aug. 10 until the end of the year in an effort to reduce volatility on financial markets.

The rouble hit its lowest level for more than 16 months on Wednesday, past 98 to the dollar, hampered by strong demand for foreign currency and a lack of supply, with a shrinking trade surplus and widening budget deficit also hurting sentiment.

"The Bank of Russia has taken the decision not to carry out purchases of foreign currency on the domestic market from Aug. 10 until the end of 2023 as part of mirroring the finance ministry's operations, related to implementing the budget rule," the bank said in a statement.

Under its budget rule, Russia sells foreign currency from its National Wealth Fund (NWF) to make up for any shortfall in revenue from oil and gas exports, or makes purchases in the event of a surplus.

The central bank conducts those operations on behalf of the finance ministry, which resumed its interventions in January after a hiatus of several months, shunning what it terms "unfriendly" Western currencies in favour of China's yuan.

Last week, the ministry said it was switching to foreign currency purchases in August from sales as Moscow seeks to benefit from higher oil prices.

(Reporting by Elena Fabrichnaya and Alexander Marrow; Editing by Kevin Liffey)

((alexander.marrow@thomsonreuters.com;))

