Russian central bank to stop foreign currency purchases as rouble slides

Credit: REUTERS/MAXIM SHEMETOV

August 09, 2023 — 11:03 am EDT

Written by Elena Fabrichnaya and Alexander Marrow for Reuters ->

MOSCOW, Aug 9 (Reuters) - Russia's central bank on Wednesday said it would stop carrying out the finance ministry's foreign currency purchases on the domestic market from Aug. 10 in an effort to reduce volatility on financial markets.

The rouble hit its lowest level for more than 16 months on Wednesday, past 98 to the dollar, hampered by strong foreign currency demand and a lack of supply, with Russia's shrinking trade surplus and widening budget deficit also hurting sentiment.

