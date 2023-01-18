World Markets

Russian central bank to set official rates for 9 new currencies

January 18, 2023 — 06:50 am EST

MOSCOW, Jan 18 (Reuters) - Russia's central bank expanded the list of currencies it sets official exchange rates for on Wednesday, the regulator said in a statement.

The central bank said it would now set daily official exchange rates for the rouble against nine currencies, including the Emirati dirham, Thai baht and Indonesian rupiah.

The first official exchange rates would be set on Wednesday, it added. The additions take the total number of currencies the Russian central bank sets official daily rates for to 43, according to a list on its website.

The other currency pairs to be included are: the Vietnamese dong, Serbian dinar, New Zealand dollar, Georgian lari, Qatari rial and Egyptian pound.

