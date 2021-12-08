Russian central bank suggests rate hike of more than 25 bp next week - Interfax

MOSCOW, Dec 8 (Reuters) - Russia's central bank is likely to raise interest rates by more than 25 basis points at the Dec. 17 board meeting as Russia's inflation is expected to stay above the 4% target for most of 2022, Central Bank Deputy Governor Alexei Zabotkin said, according to a report on Wednesday by the news agency Interfax.

Zabotkin said the central bank was awaiting November inflation figures due later in the day to inform its rate decision next week.

(Reporting by Andrey Ostroukh and Elena Fabrichnaya; Editing by Kevin Liffey)

