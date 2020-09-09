Russian central bank sees slower economic recovery ahead

MOSCOW, Sept 9 (Reuters) - The Russian central bank said on Wednesday the active stage of economic recovery is over, expecting it to slow down.

It also said the risks of disinflationary pressure have diminished, and the rouble weakening in August may support more pronounced consumer prices increases in the second half of the year, while annual inflation was seen approaching 4%.

(Reporting by Elena Fabrichnaya; writing by Vladimir Soldatkin; editing by Chris Reese)

