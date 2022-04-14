Russian central bank sees room for rate cut - Interfax

The Russian central bank sees room for a cut to its key interest rate as weekly inflation is slowing, Deputy Governor Alexei Zabotkin said on Thursday ahead of a rate-setting meeting due on April 29, Interfax new agency reported.

The central bank, which had to raise the key rate to 20% in late February in an emergency move but then cut it to 17% last week RUCBIR=ECI, will present a new set of forecasts on April 29, Zabotkin said, according to TASS news agency.

Zabotkin also said the situation with liquidity in the banking sector had normalised.

