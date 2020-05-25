Russian central bank seeks to reverse Lukoil's $1.45 bln Otkritie diamond deal

Vladimir Soldatkin Reuters
Tatiana Voronova Reuters
Elena Fabrichnaya Reuters
Olesya Astakhova Reuters
Credit: REUTERS/MAXIM SHEMETOV

Russia's central bank said on Monday is seeking to reverse a $1.45 billion deal between Lukoil and Otkritie Holding as part of efforts to recover some state money spent on a bailout of Otkritie bank.

The central bank spent several trillion roubles in 2017 rescuing three private banking groups, including Otkritie bank. Earlier in 2017, Lukoil LKOH.MM, Russia's second biggest oil company, sold its Arkhangelskgeoldobycha diamond-mining business to Otkritie bank's parent Otkritie Holding for $1.45 billion.

Lukoil and Otkritie Holding did not immediately respond to a Reuters request for a comment.

The central bank said the deal was co-financed by Otkritie bank and Otkritie Holding, which was not part of the bailout and is trying repay some debt.

The central bank said contesting the deal would allow the state to reduce the funds spent on the Otkritie bank bailout.

Russia's Federal Anti-Monopoly regulator said on Monday a lawsuit contesting the diamond deal had been filed in a regional court in Arkhangelsk in the north of Russia.

