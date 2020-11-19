Russian central bank says still sees room for rate cut

MOSCOW, Nov 19 (Reuters) - The Russian central bank still sees some limited room for a rate cut the bank's head of monetary policy, Kirill Tremasov, said on Thursday, speaking a month ahead of the next rate-setting meeting.

The Russian economy was on track to contract by around 5% in the fourth quarter, having shrunk by 3.5% in the first nine months of 2020, Tremasov said.

