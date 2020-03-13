Russian central bank says rouble drop poses significant inflation risk

MOSCOW, March 13 (Reuters) - The rouble's drop to four-year lows following the coronavirus outbreak and a slump in oil prices, poses significant but short-term upside risks for inflation, the central bank said on Friday, one week before its rate-setting meeting.

The central bank said annual inflation, which was at 2.3% in February, is now on track to accelerate towards its 4% target more quickly than it had previously expected.

(Reporting by Andrey Ostroukh; Editing by Catherine Evans)

