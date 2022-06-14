Russian central bank says fees for FX bank accounts unacceptable

June 14 (Reuters) - The Russian central bank said on Tuesday that service fees for bank accounts in foreign currency, introduced by some Russian banks, were unacceptable.

One of them, Russian online bank Tinkoff, said on Thursday it would charge as much as 1% a month for accounts in dollars, euros, pounds or Swiss francs with a balance of over $1,000, starting from June 23.

