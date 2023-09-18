Russian central bank says annual inflation to keep rising in coming months

Sept 18 (Reuters) - Russia's central bank said on Monday it expected annual inflation to continue to rise in the coming months.

Restating previous comments, the bank said inflation was being fuelled by the weakness of the rouble, and by growth in domestic demand outstripping supply.

Last Friday the bank raised its key rate by 100 basis points to 13% and gave hawkish guidance, saying it would consider further increases at upcoming meetings.

It expects annual inflation to be 6.0–7.0% in 2023, then returning to its 4% target in 2024 and remaining close to that level.

(Reporting by Reuters, writing by Mark Trevelyan)

