Russian central bank official sees 2023 growth close to 1%

Credit: REUTERS/Christian Hartmann

April 18, 2023 — 09:30 am EDT

Written by Reuters for Reuters ->

MOSCOW, April 18 (Reuters) - Russia's economic growth this year is likely to come in at the top end of the central bank's forecast range of between minus 1% and 1%, a senior bank official said on Tuesday.

In an interview broadcast on state TV, Deputy Governor Alexei Zabotkin said operational data from the first quarter of 2023 indicated growth was likely to fall "in the more optimistic part of this range".

Last week Russia's economy ministry raised its own 2023 GDP forecast to predict 1.2% growth, up from previous expectations for a 0.8% contraction, and the International Monetary Fund has also raised its forecasts for Russia recently - from 0.3% growth to 0.7%.

Russia's economy shrank 2.1% in 2022 under the pressure of Western sanctions and fallout from its military campaign in Ukraine.

(Reporting by Reuters Editing by Peter Graff)

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags
Reuters
Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.
More articles by this source ->

More Related Articles

Sign up for Smart Investing to get the latest news, strategies and tips to help you invest smarter.