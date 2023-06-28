News & Insights

Russian central bank may hike rate at next meeting - deputy governor

Credit: REUTERS/SHAMIL ZHUMATOV

June 28, 2023 — 02:31 am EDT

Written by Reuters for Reuters ->

June 28 (Reuters) - Russia's central bank may raise its key interest rate at its July 21 meeting after keeping the cost of borrowing unchanged since September last year, the RIA news agency quoted deputy governor Alexei Zabotkin as saying on Wednesday.

"We see that the balance of risks is tilted towards pro-inflationary ones," Zabotkin told reporters in Vladivostok.

Domestic demand has grown, he said, both from the private and the public sector, and lending has picked up.

Central bank Governor Elvira Nabiullina also signalled at the bank's policy meeting this month that its stance has become more hawkish.

(Reporting by Reuters; Editing by Andrew Heavens)

((olzhas.auyezov@thomsonreuters.com; +7 727 2508 500; Reuters Messaging: olzhas.auyezov.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Reuters
Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.
More articles by this source ->

More Related Articles

Sign up for Smart Investing to get the latest news, strategies and tips to help you invest smarter.