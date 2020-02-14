Russian central bank maintains December's discount on gold purchases

Adds details, quotes, context

MOSCOW, Feb 14 (Reuters) - Russia's central bank has maintained the discount at which it buys gold for its reserves at December's level, it told Reuters on Friday, potentially prompting more local producers and bankers to export the metal.

The central bank remains the largest buyer of gold produced in Russia, but since May it has been buying at a discount to the previously used London Bullion Market Association benchmark price to help develop the domestic market and stimulate exports.

That discount grew gradually each month from May onwards, reaching a peak of 0.12%-0.21% in December.

"The Bank of Russia is currently buying gold at a discounted price, which has been set since December 2019," it said in an emailed comment.

It declined to disclose if its price policy is due to change.

(Reporting by Elena Fabrichnaya and Polina Devitt; Writing by Polina Devitt; Editing by John Stonestreet and Jan Harvey)

