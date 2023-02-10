Russian central bank holds key rate at 7.5%

By Alexander Marrow

MOSCOW, Feb 10 (Reuters) - Russia's central bank held its key interest rate at 7.5% on Friday, but suggested that it may have to hike rates this year as a widening budget deficit, labour shortages and a weaker rouble pose inflationary risks.

Last year, the bank gradually reversed an emergency rate hike to 20% made in late February following Russia's decision to send tens of thousands of troops into Ukraine and the imposition of wide-ranging Western sanctions in response. It has now held rates steady at 7.5% since the last cut in September.

With annual inflation running at 11.72% as of Feb. 6, the Bank of Russia kept its year-end inflation forecast at 5.0-7.0%, retaining hopes that it can return inflation to its 4% target in 2024.

"If pro-inflation risks intensify, the Bank of Russia will consider the necessity of a key rate increase at its upcoming meetings," the bank said in a statement.

The bank adjusted its 2023 GDP forecast to between growth of 1.0% and a contraction of 1.0%, from a 1.0%-4.0% decline previously. The International Monetary Fund expects the Russian economy to grow 0.3% this year.

That said, Russia faces labour market shortages and lower oil and gas revenues as price caps and embargoes take effect and the budget deficit widens.

Central Bank Governor Elvira Nabiullina will shed more light on the bank's forecasts and policy in a media briefing at 1200 GMT.

The next rate-setting meeting is scheduled for March 17.

