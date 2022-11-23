Russian central bank eyes softer regulations on 'friendly' foreign lenders

Nov 23 (Reuters) - Russia's central bank is proposing to soften regulation on foreign banks from 'friendly' countries in a move to accelerate external trade, a senior official said on Wednesday.

Russia has labelled dozens of countries - those that have slapped Moscow with sanctions - as "unfriendly" and has moved to boost ties with the likes of China, Iran, Turkey and India, which have not sanctioned Russia.

(Reporting by Reuters)

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.