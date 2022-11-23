Russian central bank eyes softer regulations on 'friendly' foreign lenders

Credit: REUTERS/MAXIM SHEMETOV

November 23, 2022 — 02:41 am EST

Written by Reuters for Reuters ->

Nov 23 (Reuters) - Russia's central bank is proposing to soften regulation on foreign banks from 'friendly' countries in a move to accelerate external trade, a senior official said on Wednesday.

Russia has labelled dozens of countries - those that have slapped Moscow with sanctions - as "unfriendly" and has moved to boost ties with the likes of China, Iran, Turkey and India, which have not sanctioned Russia.

(Reporting by Reuters)

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags
Reuters
Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.
More articles by this source ->

More Related Articles

Sign up for Smart Investing to get the latest news, strategies and tips to help you invest smarter.