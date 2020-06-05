Russian central bank considers 100-bps rate cut in two weeks

Adds detail, quotes

MOSCOW, June 5 (Reuters) - Russia's central bank will consider a steeper-than-usual cut of 100 basis points to its key interest rate in June amid fading inflationary pressure, even though it prefers to ease monetary policy gradually, Governor Elvira Nabiullina said on Friday.

The central bank is widely expected to support the economy by cutting the cost of lending in response to the economic crisis caused by the outbreak of the novel coronavirus and the lockdowns that have followed.

"There is a significant room for monetary policy easing," Nabiullina said at an online media conference two weeks before the next rate-setting meeting on June 19.

"The option to lower the rate by 100 basis points will be considered among other options."

Nabiullina confirmed the bank's intention to cut its key rate from 5.5% RUCBIR=ECI, which in previous weeks had sparked a rally in Russian OFZ government bonds popular among foreign investors.

Expectations that the central bank would cut rates drove down bonds' yields which move in the opposite direction to their prices.

​Nabiullina said that economic recovery in Russia will not be prompt, promising to present new forecasts on the day of the rate decision.

The central bank has earlier said the peak of an economic contraction of more than 8% was likely in the second quarter, predicting that in the whole of 2020 the economy would shrink by up to 6%.

Russian banks have the capacity to absorb shocks but they will see a decline in profits this year, Nabiullina said, adding that credit risk posed the greatest threat to the sector.

(Reporting by Andrey Ostroukh, Elena Fabrichnaya, Gabrielle Tétrault-Farber and Alexander Marrow; Writing by Andrey Ostroukh; Editing by Toby Chopra)

