Russian central bank: Share of 'friendly' currencies forex trade up to 31% in Oct

MOSCOW, Nov 17 (Reuters) - The share of so-called "friendly" nations' currencies, mainly yuan, rose to 31% of Russian foreign exchange market trade and the share of U.S. dollar/rouble pair trade fell to a historic low in October, the Russian central bank said.

In September, trading in "friendly" currencies - or the ones whose countries do not support Western sanctions on Russia - was at 27%. Daily trading volume in yuan/rouble pair has grown by 22.1% in October from a month before.

The share of trade in U.S. dollar/rouble pair has fallen to 42% of total volume on the Russian forex market, the central bank said, down from 46% in September, amid heightened geopolitical risks and higher domestic borrowing rates.

"Re-routing of export operations amid sanctions risks has continued towards settlements in the currencies of friendly countries," a central bank statement said, adding that the Chinese yuan was benefiting the most.

At the same time, citizens have continued to snap up what the central bank has called "toxic" currencies, buying 70.9 billion roubles worth ($1.2 billion) of it, compared with 2.9 billion roubles worth of yuan, in October.

($1 = 60.3160 roubles)

