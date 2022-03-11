Russian central bank: money transfers from abroad will be paid only in roubles

OTTAWA, March 11 (Reuters) - Russians receiving money transfers from foreign banks will only be allowed to withdraw the cash in roubles, the central bank said on Friday, the latest move in a bid to cope with western sanctions.

The bank said the new temporary measure would come into effect on Saturday. It did not give an end date.

The bank said on Tuesday that until Sept. 9, banks could not sell hard currency to Russian citizens. [nL2N2VB349]

(Reporting by David Ljunggren; editing by Diane Craft)

((david.ljunggren@tr.com; +1 647 480 7891;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.