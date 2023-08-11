Russian cenbanker sees 'high probability' of rate hike in Sept amid strong demand

By Elena Fabrichnaya

MOSCOW, Aug 11 (Reuters) - Russia's central bank may well have to hike interest rates again next month due to strong domestic demand, a deputy governor said on Friday, as he reiterated the bank's determination to bring inflation back to its 4% target.

The Bank of Russia (CBR) raised the cost of borrowing for the first time in more than a year on July 21, hiking by 100 basis points to 8.5% as the weak rouble added to inflationary pressure from a tight labour market and strong consumer demand.

"In general, we can say that inflation is in the upper half of the CBR forecast range for this year... The probability of a rate hike at the September (policy) meeting is high," Alexei Zabotkin told a news briefing.

Earlier, in a monetary policy presentation outlining possible scenarios, the central bank said it might raise its key rate to an average of 12.5-13.5% next year from the current 8.5% if substantial risks materialise.

The bank's baseline scenario, unchanged since last month, puts the average interest rate at 8.5-9.3% this year and 8.5-9.5% next year.

STRONG DOMESTIC DEMAND

Zabotkin cited growing demand in Russia for imports, along with limited exports, as the main factor pressuring the rouble RUB=, which on Friday slipped to as low as 99.44 versus the dollar, its weakest since March 25. It is down about 28% against the dollar year-to-date.

Analysts, who had been expecting Russia's monetary authorities to act, said greater action would still be required to make a significant difference.

Asked what the central bank would do if the exchange rate exceeded 100 roubles to the dollar, Zabotkin said: "We do not set quantitative benchmarks for the rouble exchange rate and do not announce our actions."

The bank said on Wednesday it would stop conducting the finance ministry's foreign exchange purchases as prescribed by Russia's budget rule from Thursday in order to reduce market volatility.

Zabotkin said on Friday that this was only a temporary move. He also said the bank saw no risk to financial stability in Russia.

Looking ahead, Zabotkin said the central bank expected economic growth to moderate in 2024-25, adding: "In 2026, the Russian economy will return to a balanced growth path of 1.5–2.5%. Given the current policy, inflation will return to target at the end of 2024 and will remain close to 4% in the future."

(Reporting by Elena Fabrichnaya; Writing by Gareth Jones; Editing by Hugh Lawson)

